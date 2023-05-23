Kim Kardashian Says She Couldn’t ‘Force Her Beliefs’ on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is candidly reflecting on her divorce from Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder joined Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast this week, where she revealed that her different beliefs from the controversial rapper proved to be difficult. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” she told the host of her ex-husband, who has been a vocal supporter of people like former President Donald Trump and even Adolf Hitler. “It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

While she called her six-year marriage to Ye “beautiful” rather than a “failure,” she shared that she couldn’t “help” someone who doesn’t want to be helped. “You can’t really force things upon other people,” she explained. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kanye West Kim Kardashian See latest videos, charts and news

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly tense in the two years since, especially amid Kardashian’s romance with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” Kardashian told Shetty, noting that she hasn’t dated anyone since Davidson.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.