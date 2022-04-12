Kim Kardashian Didn’t Speak to Kanye West for 8 Months Following Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian opened up in a new podcast interview on Tuesday (April 12) about her split from Kanye West.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” she shared while appearing on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat before revealing the estranged spouses got back on speaking terms in time for Ye’s series of Donda listening parties. “He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day.’

During the chat, the SKIMS mogul also cited her and West’s warring fanbases as making the pair’s high-profile split all the more difficult. “He has such a supportive and amazing, strong fanbase,” she said. “Just because people aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean now those people have to not like me, and my fanbase doesn’t have to not like him.”

She continued, “It’s just not like that, there shouldn’t be all this external beef. It’s hard enough already for families to go through a divorce, and especially in the public eye…What sucks is everyone’s gonna see that at some point it’s gonna be all good again, so there’s no need to get involved because there’s so much love there.”

Kardashian then went on to detail the sparks that flew between her and Pete Davidson when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October.

“His story is that he had been asking around for my number, and everyone wasn’t sure, you know, ‘Is she going through a divorce?’ And he just wanted to wait a little bit,” she said of the comedian wanting to pursue her, adding that she felt a “little zing” when they kissed during a sketch as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

“It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling, it was just like, ‘Hmm,'” she said. “Then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s just nothing, just a stage kiss.’ And then a few days later I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action, I just gotta get myself out there.'”

Stream Kardashian’s full episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat here.