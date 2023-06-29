Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West: He’s ‘So Different From the Person I Married’

It’s been more than two years since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. But in a teaser for next week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that she’s still grieving the relationship, saying that she doesn’t even recognize the “Donda” rapper as the man she married in 2014 anymore.

Breaking down into tears next to her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim shared that she’s “not OK.”

“[He’s] so different from the person that I married,” the Skims founder continued, sobbing into Khloe’s shoulder. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

The teaser aired at the end of the Thursday (June 29) episode of The Kardashians, in which Kim celebrated her 42nd birthday with her sisters and friends. At the beginning of the episode, the mogul headed to the DMV for full-glam photo shoot to update her driver’s license.

When submitting her name for the new ID, she claimed a little bit of independence from Ye, saying, “Should I add West, or no? No, I’m Kim Kardashian.”

Kim and Ye split in 2021 after seven years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in November 2022. They share four children — daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. In the final months of their marriage, and in the years since, the Yeezy creator, though always a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry, started exhibiting increasingly erratic behavior, from publicly posting violent remarks about Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to vocalizing antisemitic and racist rhetoric on multiple occasions.

Just a few days ago, the reality personality spoke about how she keeps her emotions regarding her ex-husband in check around their children in an interview with Vogue Italia. “If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told the publication. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.”

“There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older,'” she added. “I don’t want to be that person.”