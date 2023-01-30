Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey Are All Smiles in Selfies Together

Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and more famous faces got together over the weekend to celebrate makeup mogul Anastasia Soare.

On Monday (Jan. 30), the SKIMS mogul posted selfies and more photos with the talk-show legend and former Super Bowl halftime performer from the bash, which marked the 25th anniversary of Soare’s massively popular makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics.

“Celebrating @anastasiasoare’s 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills,” Kardashian captioned the carousel of pics. “The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical! You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice and hearing everyone’s kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew.”

Amusingly, one fan commented, “Why does this look more like it was a party for Oprah” on Kardashian’s post, and they wouldn’t be wrong, considering the media personality happened to ring in her birthday on Sunday (Jan. 29).

According to another photo from Kardashian’s slideshow, the party was a veritable who’s who of women in Hollywood, with everyone from Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Kris Jenner to Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Maria Menounos and Ashley Tisdale also in attendance.

Lopez also shared the selfies and other snaps on her Instagram account. “Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary,” she captioned her carousel.

Soare’s get-together also coincided with the release of J. Lo’s latest rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, which is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier this month, the multihyphenate revealed that she was originally meant to participate in Madonna and Britney’s infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, but was replaced with Christina Aguilera as she was filming a movie at the time and couldn’t get away from set.

Check out Kardashian’s selfie with Winfrey and Lopez below.