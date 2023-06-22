Yes, Both Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber Have Joined the Mile High Club

Sky is (literally) the limit when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber‘s sex lives.

The SKIMS founder joined the model for the latter’s YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom?, where they played a game of “Truth of Drink,” in which they either have to answer a question or take a shot of tequila.

“Have you ever joined the mile high club?” Kardashian asked Bieber at one point in the game, referring to having sex while in an airplane. “Yes,” the Rhode founder simply replied, to which Kardashian agreed that she had done so as well.

“I was gonna say I don’t even need to ask you that,” Bieber said, to which Kardashian asked, “Why don’t you need to ask me that?”

Bieber’s thought process was that Kardashian owns her own airplane, but the reality TV superstar thought she meant something else. “I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you’re a whore,'” Kardashian joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian revealed that she prefers makeup sex over angry sex. “Isn’t that like the best? Because it’s like you missed each other, and you’re passionate and you are making up.”

While Kardashian is currently single, Hailey has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” Hailey previously told Harper’s Bazaar about their relationship. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

See the newest episode of Who’s In My Bathroom?, featuring Kim Kardashian, below.