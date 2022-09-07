Kim Kardashian Says She Received a ‘Different Level of Respect’ While Married to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage may have ended, but the SKIMS mogul has not shied away from speaking about their relationship publicly. The Kardashians star opened up about being with West in her cover story for Interview, published on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and explained the treatment she received while with the rapper.

“When I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” the 41-year-old explained about how she felt she officially entered high society.

She added, “I’ve also seen a s–t more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”

The SKKN founder filed to divorce West in February of 2021 after six years of marriage, with both parties citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their relationship ending. By April of 2021, the rapper filed for shared legal and physical custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

In March, Kardashian was declared legally single. She went on to date Pete Davidson, much to the distaste of West, who made several public jabs at the comedian. The 41-year-old split from Davidson in August after nine months of dating, and also spoke about their split in Interview. “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore,” she said of the former Saturday Night Live star. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

See photos from Kardashian’s Interview photo shoot below.