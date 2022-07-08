Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Held Up a ‘Stop’ Sign During a Fashion Show

Just because people are bound to take pictures of North West when they see her in public doesn’t mean she has to be happy about it. The 9-year-old daughter of two of the world’s most high-profile celebrities — Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — recently improvised a straightforward way of telling off photographers at a recent Paris Fashion Week runway show while seated in the front row with her mom.

In a moment captured by a now viral video from the show, North stares dead into the camera of one person taking a video of her. Without smiling, she holds up a piece of paper with one word written on it in pencil: “Stop.”

Two seats down, Anna Wintour watches the catwalk with the reality star, who has now explained on Twitter what lead up to North’s creativity. “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!” she wrote in a Thursday (July 7) tweet. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her.”

“She wrote on her invite STOP and held it up,” she continued. “And wanted them to just focus on the show.”

One tweet earlier, the Skims founder expressed how happy she was that North — the oldest of her four kids with West — joins her for such shows. “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kardashian shared, along with several photos of the pair together at Paris Fashion Week.

The viral fashion-show moment isn’t the first time North has expressed disdain for the constant flash of cameras she’s grown up with. Several years ago, a video went viral of her telling paparazzi — who ambushed her while she was headed to a ballet class — that she wanted “no pictures.”