Kim Kardashian Drops Last Name ‘West’ From Most of Her Social Media Handles

Kim Kardashian is reclaiming her name. The reality star and entrepreneur has dropped ex-husband Kanye West‘s last name from her own from her official Twitter and Instagram accounts as of Friday (March 4). She still appears as Kim Kardashian West on her official Facebook account.

The move comes after a judge declared the Skims founder legally single on March 2. The Keeping Up for the Kardashians star — who had originally filed for divorce in February 2021 — had requested December that her maiden name be restored, and that the court split the former couple’s divorce proceedings into two separate ones. The proposal would allow her to be legally single while the more complicated issues in the split — custody of the pair’s four children and splitting their assets — take time to play out in court.

Ye formally objected to her request in mid February, with his lawyers arguing that her plan would create a “risk of adverse consequences.”

What began as an amicable split has become more and more contentious as West and Kardashian work to finalize the details of their divorce. The rapper has publicly questioned his ex-wife’s parenting on social media, asking why she allows their daughter North to be on TikTok without his approval, and accused her of keeping him from daughter Chicago’s birthday party because she didn’t invite him and did not share the location.

Kardashian has relatively remained mum, publicly addressing his accusations in an Instagram Story Feb. 4. She wrote in part, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Ye has also rapped about Kardashian’s new beau, Pete Davidson, and also encouraged fans via his Instagram account to berate the comedian. In his track “Easy” featuring Gunna, he rhymes, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–,” referencing the near-fatal car accident he was in in 2002. He released the song’s video March 2. The claymation visual shows a figure resembling the Saturday Night Live star being kidnapped and buried alive. The backlash was quick, with critics calling the video “disturbing.” Some even worried that the reality star and Davidson may be in harm’s way. Tweeted one, “I truly believe Kim & Pete are in danger.”