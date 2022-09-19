Kim Kardashian Gives ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review, Gushes Over Harry Styles & Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian is loving Don’t Worry Darling, and she took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a review of the highly anticipated film before it hits theaters on Friday (Sept. 23).

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I watched Don’t Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it!” the SKIMS founder wrote alongside a photo watching the film in what appears to be her at-home theater. “It’s really good!”

Kardashian went on to note that Harry Styles was “so good” in the movie, and that she’s now “obsessed” with Florence Pugh. “She’s beyond an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too,” the reality TV star wrote.

Kim Kardashian posted about watching Don’t Worry Darling recently on her Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/FkWIMVEPcr — HSD (@hsdaily) September 19, 2022

The upcoming mystery thriller follows couple Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), living a new, idyllic life of optimism, romance and picture-perfect scenery provided by Jack’s experimental company town housing, Victory Project — run by CEO Frank (Chris Pine). However, 1950s housewife Pugh soon realizes that the town has sinister secrets and terrifying chaos ensues.

“I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack,” the “Late Night Talking” singer told Variety via email while on his Love On Tour. “It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

Olivia Wilde does triple-duty on the psychological thriller: directing, producing and starring. The high-wattage cast also includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll. The movie is Wilde’s sophomore directing effort following Booksmart.

You can buy advance tickets to see Don’t Worry Darling for $11.49 each, thanks to AMC’s special promo deal available on Fever.com.