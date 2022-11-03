Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Fickle’ Fans Who Critique Her Post-Kanye Fashion

Kim Kardashian is navigating life separate from Kanye West in the new season of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, and in the latest episode on Thursday (Nov. 3), the star clapped back at trolls who are critiquing her recent fashion choices.

“Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about. On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out,’” she said at the end of the episode of a Balenciaga outfit she wore in April, noting that Ye actually chose that outfit.

“The tea is this was one of the outfits that he styled and picked out,” she revealed. “So, if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—ing fickle.”

In March, Kardashian was declared legally single, a little over a year after filing for divorce from Ye. She went on to date Pete Davidson, much to the distaste of West, who made several public jabs at the comedian. The 41-year-old split from Davidson in August after nine months of dating, and also spoke about their split in Interview. “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore,” she said of the former Saturday Night Live star. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

