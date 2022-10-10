Kim Kardashian Gets Booed While at LA Rams Game With 6-Year-Old Son Saint

Kim Kardashian took her six-year-old son Saint to a Los Angeles Rams football game on Sunday (Oct. 9), and the crowd at SoFi Stadium was not the most welcoming.

In a video circulating on Twitter, the audience seems to boo the reality star when she was shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron. Kardashian, however, kept in good spirits as she blew a kiss to the camera.

The SKIMS founder has been struggling with her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West over the past few months, and most recently, the rapper once again called out her family for allegedly keeping their four children away from him.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The duo share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. She addressed his public criticisms earlier this year. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”