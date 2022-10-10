×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Kim Kardashian Gets Booed While at LA Rams Game With 6-Year-Old Son Saint

Kardashian was in good spirits despite the unfriendly welcome, as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/GI

Kim Kardashian took her six-year-old son Saint to a Los Angeles Rams football game on Sunday (Oct. 9), and the crowd at SoFi Stadium was not the most welcoming.

In a video circulating on Twitter, the audience seems to boo the reality star when she was shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron. Kardashian, however, kept in good spirits as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Related

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Kane Brown & More 'Sqaud Up' for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Trailer…

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The SKIMS founder has been struggling with her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West over the past few months, and most recently, the rapper once again called out her family for allegedly keeping their four children away from him.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The duo share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. She addressed his public criticisms earlier this year. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad