Kid Rock Covers John Fogerty’s ‘Joy of My Life’ at Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding

Kid Rock dusted off an old cover song over the weekend as the musical entertainment at Paulina Gretzky’s wedding to PGA pro Dustin Johnson.

The bride, who happens to be the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, shared the moment on her Instagram Story, which saw the country rocker take the mic at the reception to perform John Fogerty‘s “Joy of My Life” from Fogerty’s 1997 album Blue Moon Swamp. (In more recent years, the song was also released by Chris Stapleton as the fifth single off 2020’s Starting Over.)

In the brief clip, Rock can be heard singing, “Have I told you, baby/ You are the joy of my life,” as Johnson mouths the lyrics to his beaming wife from in front of the stage.

The unabashedly conservative rock star’s friendship with the couple dates back nearly a decade and stems from his avid hobby as an amateur golfer. In December, Wayne Gretzky shared a snap on Instagram posing with the Rock during a day out on the links. And way back in 2014, the hockey legend raved about the singer in an interview with Fox Sports. “He’s a really nice young man. Just a really personable person … He’s the exact opposite image of a rock ‘n’ roller,” the nine-time NHL MVP said at the time.

Earlier this month, Rock kicked off his Bad Reputation tour — in support of his 2022 album of the same name — with a video message by former president Donald Trump. Upon its March 21 release, the studio set debuted at No. 124 on the Billboard 200, marking, by far, the lowest entry of his career on the chart.

Check out a snippet of Rock’s performance on Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram Story before it expires here.