Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize for Oprah Comments Made During Drunken Rant: ‘I Own What I Said’

Kid Rock is standing by his drunken 2019 diatribe against Oprah on Tuesday (June 7) in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

The topic of the years-old rant came up during Carlson’s new Fox Nation documentary Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock. Wearing a patriotic red, white and blue trucker hat emblazoned with “We the People,” the singer told the conservative firebrand, “A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said. I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah …”

During his off-the-cuff remarks at Nashville’s Honky Tonk bar before the pandemic, Rock also took aim at The View star Joy Behar and former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathy Lee Gifford — though he now claims the latter was a slip of the tongue; he actually meant to lambast comedian Kathy Griffin instead.

Explore Explore Kid Rock See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like, ‘F— Kathie Lee Gifford,'” he explained. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like, ‘Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years.”

In March, Rock’s latest album Bad Reputation debuted at No. 124 on the Billboard 200 — a far cry from the chart success of his previous eight major label records, all of which bowed in the top 10. He’s currently promoting the album with a tour, which kicks off each night with a video message from former president Donald Trump.

Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock is now streaming on Fox Nation. Watch a preview clip of the special below.