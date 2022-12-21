Kid Cudi Says The Scotts Album With Travis Scott Is No Longer Happening: ‘The Moment Has Passed’

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi shut down the idea of a collaborative album with Travis Scott.

A fan posed the question directly to the rapper on Twitter, asking, “Is The Scotts album still on the cards?” after Cudi tweeted that he was “workin on something special” for his fans and promised he’d have “more news next year!”

“Naw I’m not doin that,” Cudi said in reference to The Scotts album, adding, “The moment has passed.”

The super-duo first dropped their single “The Scotts” back in spring 2020. With the track debuting atop the Hot 100 upon its release, Cudi earned his first-ever No. 1 on the chart, while Scott notched his third after “Sicko Mode” and “Highest in the Room.”

More than a year later, Cudi confirmed via Twitter that he and Scott were planning to record a full album under their new moniker, claiming it would happen eventually though he wasn’t sure when.

Of course, since then the “Day N Nite” rapper has released his long-awaited album Entergalactic, embarked on his career-best To the Moon Tour across North America, and hinted that he’s nearing the end of his music career — though not before recording one final album for his fans.

Scott, meanwhile, has remained embroiled in the legal fallout from the deadly crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which left 10 attendees dead and hundreds more injured. He also recently dropped a new Nike collaboration and directed Future’s “712PM” music video.

Read Cudi’s tweet putting The Scotts’ album to pasture below.