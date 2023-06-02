Kid Cudi Is ‘The Best Daddy’ Ever After Scoring Taylor Swift Tickets for His Teen Daughter

Kid Cudi is in the running for the father of the year award — at least, according to his 13-year-old daughter, Vada Mescudi. On Friday (June 2), Cudi shared a sweet text his daughter sent him after he was able to get her and her closest friends tickets to Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH DADDY! YOUR THE BEST DADDY I COULD EVER WISH FOR! IM SO EXCITED I LOVE YOU SO SO SO SO MUCH!!,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Cudi replied with a double row of crying-face emojis.

“Got Vada some Taylor Swift tix for her and her friends. This is the message I got. Man, shes never said this to me ever before,” he captioned the screenshot of his and Vada’s exchange on Twitter.

He continued and thanked the pop star for assisting him with scoring tickets. “Taylor thank u for being a great role model for my daughter. U got me the best text from her ever. THANK U so much for helpin out w the tix, ima hero because of you. Love!!” he wrote, adding #VadaIsASwiftie.

The sweet message comes after Swift expanded The Eras Tour to include stops in Latin America. “Really thrilled to tell you this!!” the pop star wrote in a post to her social media accounts. “Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!”

See Cudi’s text exchange with his daughter in the Twitter post below.