Kid Cudi to Headline Camp McDonald’s Virtual Music Experience

Kid Cudi at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on April 9th, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

McDonald’s announced the line-up for their 2022 Camp McDonald’s virtual experience, led by headliner Kid Cudi. Performers also include Omar Apollo, blackbear and South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI. The virtual camp will take place over four weeks only available through the McDonald’s app. Each week will bring exclusive merch, menu items and promotions, like a $2 Big Mac (July 9 and July 30) and free McFlurry (July 13) with a $1 purchase.

Musical performances were pre-recorded and will be available to watch each Sunday exclusively on the McDonald’s app after spending $1 via Mobile Order & Pay. The series of virtual concerts will begin with blackbear on July 10, followed by Apollo, BIBI and ending with Cudi on July 31.

Merch collaborations will include Korean skincare brand innisfree, offering a Summer Skincare Starter Kit, L.A. clothing brand Free & Easy, streetwear label Ma®ket and Kid Cudi. The first drop, a “Don’t Trip” t-short featuring the iconic golden arches from Free & Easy, arrives at midnight. All merch will be available in adult, unisex sizes small through XXL.

The camp also includes app-only “menu hacks,” putting a delectable spin on dessert favorites, like a McFlurry ice cream sandwich (available July 6) and “Apple Pie McFlurry” featuring the fast food giant’s fan-favorite gooey stuffed pastries (available July 20).

Headliner Cudi, who will embark on a world tour beginning Aug. 16 in Vancouver, announced his greatest hits compilation album on Tuesday (July 5). The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, will include tracks spanning over a decade, like cult-favorite single “Pursuit of Happiness” and 2014’s “Too Bad I Have To Destroy You Now.”