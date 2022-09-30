Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Is Here: Stream it Now

Kid Cudi is back with his eighth studio album Entergalactic as promised. The record, which was originally announced back in June and carries his lead single, “Do What I Want” dropped on Friday (Sept. 30).

The album comes after a relatively eventful summer for Cudi. His To The Moon world tour included headliner slots at both New York City’s Governor’s Ball music festival and his very own one-day-only Moon Man’s Landing festival hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cudi’s album drop coincides with the release of the Entergalactic television special on Netflix, thanks to the Grammy-winning artist’s collaboration with the streaming giant.

“Wait til yall hear and see Entergalactic. U have no idea. I really wanna thank Kenya Barris, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter and the whole team for believing in my vision and helping bring it to life,” wrote Cudi on Twitter Sunday. “Everything about this show is next level. Ull see”

Cudi’s special delivers an entirely animated musical romance to audiences and its soundtrack features songs like “By Design” and “Do What I Want.” In the series, he voices a New York City artist, Jabari. The role pairs him with co-star and longtime fan, Timothee Chalamet in addition to Jessica Williams and Vanessa Hudgens.

The special is truly meant to compliment Entergalactic as a visual component, according to Cudi, who told Esquire in an August interview that he recorded the album’s songs before going on to outline the show. He characterized the project as an emotional one for him, rooted in the liberation that comes with romance.

“This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again,” wrote Cudi on his Instagram. “I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.”

Stream Entergalactic below.