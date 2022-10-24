Khloé Kardashian Voices Support for Jewish People Following Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

Khloé Kardashian is once again distancing herself from former brother-in-law Kanye West. Following blatantly antisemitic remarks made by the rapper, who now goes by Ye, Kardashian is voicing her support for Jewish people.

The reality TV star re-shared a simple but effective photo from cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld’s Instagram account to her own Story. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read the post, which featured blue lettering over a black background.

It doesn’t take much to recognize Khloé’s post as a response to comments made earlier this month by Ye, whom Khloé once said was her “brother for life.” The Yeezy founder sparked worldwide outrage after he declared on Twitter that he’d be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then continued to double down on his hate speech in interviews with Chris Cuomo, Drink Champs and more.

By sharing the photo on her story, Khloé — who once called Ye her “brother for life” — joins several other celebrities in denouncing the views of her former brother-in-law. Ariana Grande, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend and more have all publicly condemned Ye’s antisemitism in the past few weeks. The “Donda” artist has also been axed from his brand partnership with Balenciaga following his hate speech against the Jewish community, as well as his earlier “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

Khloé’s post isn’t the first time this month that she’s addressed Ye. After the rapper once again accused her sister Kim Kardashian — who filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 — of keeping him from attending their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party in January, Khloé left some biting comments on one of his Instagram posts.

“I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote, replying to a now-deleted Oct. 5 post on Ye’s Instagram. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Again with the birthday narrative,” she continued, referencing previous instances in January and February when Ye alleged Kim prevented him from seeing his daughter. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

See the post shared by Khloé Kardashian on Instagram Stories below: