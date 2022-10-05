Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West for ‘Tearing’ Kim Kardashian Down: ‘Enough Already’

Khloe Kardashian has had enough. The reality personality publicly responded to Kanye West after the rapper once again called out her family for allegedly keeping his and Kim Kardashian‘s children from him.

“Ye, I love you,” the Good American co-founder began in the comments of the musician’s Wednesday (Oct. 5) Instagram post. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

The 21-time Grammy winner’s post that Kardashian was responding to had kicked off by slamming Gigi Hadid and DJ Venus X, who both criticized the “White Lives Matter” shirts in his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show, before turning attention his attention to his former in-laws.

“SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER,” he wrote. Ye publicly alleged in February that the SKIMS founder had tried to “kid nap” their daughter Chicago for the little girl’s 4th birthday, claiming that The Kardashians star hadn’t invited him to the birthday party and didn’t tell him where it was. The former pair also share daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm.

“Again with the birthday narrative,” Khloe continued in her response. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthday parties,” Khloe countered, noting that she has seen all the proof in text messages, and that he was the one who had changed his mind and decided to attend Chicago’s party.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully,” Khloe, who has previously called the rapper her “brother for life,” concluded with a prayer hands emoji. “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. She addressed his public criticisms of her parenting in February this year. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

See the Ye post that Khloe Kardashian responded to below: