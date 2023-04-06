Khloé Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Was ‘Living Her Best Life’ Starring in Meghan Trainor’s ‘Mother’ Video

Meghan Trainor surprised fans when she released the music video for “Mother,” in which Kris Jenner made a surprise cameo. According to Jenner’s daughter Khloé Kardashian — who made an appearance on the Thursday (April 6) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show — the momager had a great time working on the video.

“I just saw this video … your mom is in Meghan Trainor’s new video,” Hudson said, to which the Good American co-founder excitedly replied, “She is and she looks so great. That is her living her best life and being such a star. This is where my mom thrives. She loves to be the center of attention and she’s a little ham and I love it.”

Following the video’s March 10 release, Trainor revealed her thought process behind wanting Jenner in the video during an appearance on Lorraine. She told the host, “I jokingly one day was like, ‘What if I got the mother of all mothers, like the queen of mothers, to be in this music video, singing the lyrics?’ And I was like, ‘There’s no way she’s going to say yes but we should ask,’ and we asked and I found out the day before my birthday that she said ‘yes’ and I sobbed and cried all day long because I couldn’t believe it was happening!'”

Released as the lead single from the deluxe edition of Trainor’s fifth album, Takin’ It Back, “Mother” peaked at No. 30 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

Watch Kardashian talk about Kris Jenner’s role in “Mother” in the video above.