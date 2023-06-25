Khalid Recovering After Car Accident, Ed Sheeran Covers for Him on Mathematics Tour

Khalid was involved in a car accident this week, according to Ed Sheeran. Sheeran shared the unfortunate news with fans on Saturday (June 24), when he filled in for Khalid’s opening slot — and later played his own usual headlining set — on his Mathematics Tour.

“He’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” Sheeran said of Khalid onstage at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, this weekend.

Billboard has reached out to Khalid’s rep for an update.

“I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know I was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” said Sheeran at the concert. “‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

Sheeran made the best of the situation, and his fans at the show got to hear several additional songs live and acoustic off of his latest album, Subtract, that wouldn’t normally be on his main stadium setlist.

During Sheeran’s opening set for himself, he joked that the audience would get to see him in two stage outfits — both a white T-shirt and a black T-shirt — that Saturday night. “I’m really pulling out the stops tonight,” he quipped.

“Usually when I start playing it’s like pitch black, and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” Sheeran said of his early set time.