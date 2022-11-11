Kygo Drops Surprise Album ‘Thrill of the Chase’: Steam It Now

While the holiday season is just getting started, Kygo is already dropping gifts. The Norwegian producer dropped a surprise album, Thrill of the Chase, on Friday (Nov. 11).

Out via RCA Records, the 14-track LP features the previously released singles “Undeniable” featuring X Ambassadors, “Woke Up In Love” with Gryffin and Calum Scott, “Never Really Loved Me” featuring Dean Lewis and the disco-centric “Dancing Feet,” a collaboration with Joe Jonas‘ DNCE project.

“I’ve been working on this collection of songs over the last 2 years and hope you enjoy them as much as I do!” Kygo wrote on social media upon the album’s release, having just previously posted himself lying down in the studio, resting after ostensibly just finishing the album.

The album’s cover features a photo of the producer as a child, sitting at a piano — the instrument that’s been crucial to the Kygo sound.

Finally done!! Got a surprise coming at midnight! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tx7sLHuwM3 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) November 10, 2022

Kygo’s previous album, Golden Hour, hit No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in June of 2020, spending 17 weeks on the chart. The album also went to No. 2 on Dance/Electronic Albums chart and spent 66 weeks on the tally.

The fourth studio album in the Kygo catalog, Thrill of the Chase extends the bright, anthemic pop crossover dance sound that Kygo helped pioneer upon his debut during the peak of the EDM heyday. The album closes with “Freeze,” a previously released eight-minute slow-build anthem that marks some of the more experimental sounds in the Kygo oeuvre to date.

“This genre of music is very likable,” the producer born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll said of his signature in his March Billboard cover story. “It’s kind of melodic and happy and has this nice vibe to it. You can be 5 years old or 75 years old [and enjoy it].”

Listen to Kygo’s Thrill of the Chase below: