KFC Presents Music ‘Feastival’ and Peking Duk-Inspired Burger

BRISBANE, Australia — KFC is rounding out its menu of tasty chicken, burgers and chips with a fresh Australian music festival.

The famous fried chicken chain is presenting Feastival, a day-long fest next month on Sydney’s Cockatoo Island, a one-time convict site that’s now UNESCO World Heritage listed.

Electronic duo Peking Duk will headline the show, set for Sunday, March 13 and featuring the likes of Baker Boy, Thandi Phoenix and Ebony Boadu.

KFC’s Feastival promises to be a feast for the eyes, ears and the belly.

As part the fast-food giant’s new order, KFC teams up with Peking Duk for the one-off Peking Cluck Burger, a collaboration with local TikTok sensation Dim Sim Lim, which will be handed out on the day for no extra cost.

As one might expect, the burger is a twist on the traditional Peking Duck dish, pulling together KFC’s chicken fillets, cucumber, spring onion slaw and hoisin glaze sauce.

We linked up with the don himself Dim Sim Lim and @KFCAustralia to create the peking cluck burger. we're performing and handing out this tasty burg at KFC’s Feastival on march 13th on Cockatoo Island to raise money for some amazing charities ❤️ tix here: https://t.co/LZFlUAW9HS pic.twitter.com/xTJawvsx6T — peking duk (@pekingduk) February 16, 2022

“KFC’s commitment to the music industry has never been more important, given the pressure the industry has faced in recent years,” says Kristi Woolrych, CMO KFC Australia in a statement. “We’re proud and excited to be able to partner with such amazing talent not only on an incredible gig but to be able to cement our music relationship with the launch of the first artist collaboration product in Australia.”

Tickets for Feastival are through Moshtix, a subsidiary of Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at A$50 (plus fees), with $5 from each sale going towards the KFC Youth Foundation, which supports Aussie kids struggling with mental health problems.

Peking Duk, the Canberra duo of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, is one of Australia’s most popular electronic acts of the past decade. During that time, they’ve racked-up three APRA Awards, including Dance Work of the Year for “Take Me Over” (in 2016) and “Stranger” (2018), plus a pair of ARIA Awards, including Song of the Year in 2018 for “Stranger”.