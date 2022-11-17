Kevin McHale Wouldn’t Want to Play Artie in a ‘Glee’ Reboot: ‘I Don’t Think I Should Be Playing a Character That’s in a Wheelchair’

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy had fans buzzing earlier this month when he shared that he was feeling open to the idea of rebooting the popular musical comedy series in some way, but Kevin McHale is now sharing that he wouldn’t be onboard with reprising his role as Glee club member Artie Abrams.

“I don’t know if Artie could be in it,” McHale told Insider about a potential reboot. “Knowing what we know now, I don’t think I should be playing a character that’s in a wheelchair. So, if they let me grow out of my beard and play a different character, I’ll do it.”

In the show, McHale’s character Artie got into a car accident at 8 years old, which resulted in him being in a wheelchair. The actor has also previously stated that at the time, neither he nor the Glee production team “knew better” when he — an able-bodied actor — was cast as a disabled character. “What were we thinking? I can’t play that part.”

McHale’s Glee cast mate and And That’s What You Really Missed podcast co-host Jenna Ushkowitz also told Insider that she’d only take part in a reboot if Murphy was involved. “I look to the leader. Ryan Murphy said something on our podcast about it, so you’ll have to listen,” she said. “I think if it could be done in the right way, he would do it. The stars have to align in order for something to make sense to do it, or he’s not gonna do it. Like, the integrity has to be there.”

“If Ryan was involved, I mean, that’s when you consider it,” she added. “That’s when you talk about actually the possibility of doing it. Otherwise, you can count me out.”