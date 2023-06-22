Kevin Jonas’ Daughters Star in Adorable Back-to-School Campaign

Summer may have just started, but the Jonas Brothers are ready to welcome Kevin Jonas’ two daughters back to school with an adorable new The Children’s Place campaign.

In the ad released on Thursday (June 22), Kevin Jonas is seen FaceTiming his wife Danielle and the couple’s two daughters, nine-year-old Alena and six-year-old Valentina. “I just want to wish you an amazing first day of school,” Kevin tells his girls before Joe Jonas steps into the shot.

“Hey, Alena, you’re going to have a great day,” Joe assures, before Nick Jonas adds, “Don’t forget to dream big.”

A fantasy sequence then starts to the tune of the Jonas Brothers’ The Album track, “Celebrate!” Alena and Valentina are seen decked out in their best The Children’s Place outfits, as the sisters go on to have the best first day of school, complete with winning a talent show, eating pizza and cupcakes for lunch, and Kevin Jonas appearing for Career Day before taking the students over to the gym for a Jonas Brothers concert.

In addition to the adorable advertisement, the JoBros and The Children’s Place are teaming up for a contest in which one school will be gifted a $100,000 grant and also have the opportunity to attend a private Jonas Brothers concert at a secret location in New Jersey. Parents with children in grades K-8 who are enrolled in a non-tuition-based school for the 2023-2024 school year can nominate their child’s school through The Children’s Place mobile app until the contest wraps on July 30.

Watch the new advertisement starring Alena and Valentina below.