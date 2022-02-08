Kevin Hart Pranked Nick Cannon With a Condom Vending Machine: ‘Now U Don’t Have an Excuse’

Stay safe! Kevin Hart escalated his prank war with Nick Cannon on Monday (Feb. 7) with the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day gift: a vending machine full of condoms.

Cannon first shared the hilarious present from the set of his talk show, writing on Instagram, “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kevin Hart Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news

Hours later, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor revealed he was the mysterious benefactor behind the cheeky delivery. “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B—H!!!!!!” he wrote, reposting the photo on his own social media account. “Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.”

Hart’s benevolence comes at the perfect time, considering his longtime pal just wrapped up a well-publicized experiment in celibacy following the Jan. 31 announcement that he’s expecting his eighth child — this time with model Bre Tiesi. (“I made it almost to the new year!” he recently quipped on his eponymous talk show about giving up sex.)

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hart has roasted Cannon over his fast-growing brood. Back in July, the comedian posted The Masked Singer host’s personal phone number on billboards in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta as retribution for sending Hart a llama. “For any advice on fatherhood ? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboards read with an added inscription, “Hey guys! here is his cell #.”

Two months later, Cannon broke into Hart’s private airplane hangar and wrapped his jet in a mural of his own face to promote the premiere of Nick Cannon.

Check out Cannon’s vending machine surprise below.