Kevin Costner Declares He’s ‘Officially a Swiftie’ After Seeing The Eras Tour With His Daughter

No one is immune to the Swiftie spell, not even two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner.

After seeing Taylor Swift perform at one of her SoFi Stadium shows in Inglewood, Calif., with his daughter, Costner took to Instagram to declare that he’s officially fallen into the Eras Tour concertgoer to certified Swiftie pipeline. “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show,” the actor wrote, captioning a trio of photos and videos of Swift onstage.

“I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together,” he continued. “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

The Bodyguard star was close to the side of the main stage, where he snapped videos of Swift singing “22” and “Don’t Blame Me.” In one picture he shared, thousands of fans in the audience could be seen with their light-up bracelets, glowing in tandem with the stage effects.

Costner — who is also the frontman for country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West — isn’t the first star to attend an Eras Tour concert and come out of it a diehard fan of the “Anti-Hero” singer. Diplo shared that he’s a “motherf—ing Swiftie now” after catching a concert in Las Vegas, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt raved about Swift after seeing her opening night in Glendale. “So much respect @taylorswift,” he wrote. “When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some.”

The Yellowstone actor was one of dozens of celebrities to show face at one of Swift’s six concerts at SoFi, including Lupita Nyong’o, Meghan Markle, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Mariska Hargitay, Jeff Goldblum and more. Stars such as Halsey, Sadie Sink, Anya Taylor-Joy and Karlie Kloss were at the pop star’s Wednesday (Aug. 9) finale show — which marked the end of the Eras Tour’s first U.S. leg — where they joined thousands of fans in witnessing Swift’s announcement that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will arrive Oct. 27.

See Kevin Costner’s post about the Eras Tour below: