Kevin Bacon Shares Soulful Acoustic Rendition of Viral Song ‘It’s Corn’: Watch

Kevin Bacon has shared a heartfelt, stripped-down acoustic cover of the viral song “It’s Corn.”

The 64-year-old actor and musician took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 4) to post a video of himself soulfully performing the interview-turned-song with nothing but an acoustic guitar and an actual ear of corn.

“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” Bacon captioned his brief clip on Instagram, adding the hashtag #itscorn.

In early August, the web channel Recess Therapy shared an interview with a young boy named Tariq (aka the “corn kid”), who adorably and enthusiastically shared his love of corn on the cob. The interview has since gone viral, and reached new heights of popularity on TikTok and YouTube after being remixed by The Gregory Brothers, who are known for viral sensations like “Bed Intruder Song” and “Double Rainbow Song.”

The Gregory Brothers’ version of “It’s Corn” was released in late August and had amassed nearly 2.4 million views on YouTube at press time. The song has also been used is more than 400,000 TikTok videos since dropping, according to NPR.

Bacon’s version of the track features the actor, wearing a loose fitting shirt and sporting sunglasses while lounging on a couch near the ocean, tapping the strings of his guitar with a real piece of corn while emotionally delivering some choice lines from Tariq’s interview.

This isn’t Bacon’s first time sharing his playful covers on social media. In recent months, the actor-musician has posted several clips of himself covering artists like Harry Styles and Beyonce in front of his beloved goats.

Check out Bacon’s “It’s Corn” cover below on Instagram.