Mariah Carey, John Legend & More Celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation: ‘History Was Made Today!’

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday (April 7), making history by securing her place as the first Black female justice.

Fifty-one-year-old Jackson was confirmed 53-47, with three Republican votes from Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah). The new Supreme Court justice was formerly an appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench. She is the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She joins three other women currently on the high court, including Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. Jackson will also be the second youngest member of the court after Barrett, who is 50 years old.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Following the historic news, a number of celebrities took to social media to express excitement over this crucial step for the Black community. “Introducing JUSTICE Jackson.. the First Black Woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” Mariah Carey tweeted, while John Legend added, “Congratulations to Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic and well-deserved ascension to our nation’s highest court!”

See below for more reactions from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Isbell and more.

Introducing JUSTICE Jackson.. the First Black Woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SheWillRise #InKBJWeTrust @SistaSCOTUS pic.twitter.com/TOQgQF4fkm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 7, 2022

Congratulations to Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic and well-deserved ascension to our nation’s highest court! — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 7, 2022

Introducing JUSTICE Jackson… the First Black Woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SheWillRise #InKBJWeTrust @sistascotus pic.twitter.com/kQVqMgI09o — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 7, 2022

Congratulations Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!!! https://t.co/SWYFsoaDuv — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) April 7, 2022