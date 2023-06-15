Kesha Tells Her Side of That Viral Jerry Seinfeld Hug Snub: ‘It Was Depressing’

Remember when Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug Kesha? She definitely hasn’t forgotten.

In a recent interview, the 36-year-old pop star finally opened up about Seinfeld’s viral snub at David Lynch’s 2017 benefit event, and called it one of the “most depressing” experiences she’s ever had. It’s especially so because she’d been a major fan of the comedian’s popular sitcom Seinfeld, and even used to carry DVDs of the show with her on tour to keep her company.

“Whenever it would get bumpy on the plane, I would pop in Seinfeld and feel like everything’s OK in the world and watch my buddy Jerry,” Kesha explained to Tom Scharpling Wednesday (June 14) on The Best Show podcast. “I get to the f–king charity event and I got really excited [to see him] because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe.”

The “Praying” singer thought she was about to embrace one of her heroes, but instead, he turned down her request for a hug — then again, and again. “It was the most depressing — and hilarious — but also so sad. It was the saddest moment of my life,” she added.

The awkward encounter was captured in a video, which afterward blew up on social media. In the clip, the singer approaches Seinfeld while he’s doing a red carpet interview and says, “I’m Kesha. I love you so much! Can I give you a hug?”

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star proceeds to repeatedly say, “No thanks,” dodging Kesha’s persistent attempts to touch him. Eventually, she sadly says, “Oh” and scurries away, after which Seinfeld admits, “I don’t know who that was.”

In Kesha’s defense, it’s not just her. Seinfeld has since revealed that he doesn’t really hug anybody he doesn’t personally know. “I don’t hug a total stranger,” he said in 2017. “I have to meet someone … I have to start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment of … two humans.”

Watch Kesha open up about the Seinfeld incident below: