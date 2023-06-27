×
Kesha Thanks Fans After Settling Dr. Luke Lawsuit, Teases ‘Beautiful Things to Come’

"You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Kesha
Kesha attends art exhibition curated by Kesha and Brian Roettinger to celebrate the release of Kesha's new album "Gag Order" at Sized Studio on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA

Kesha took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 27) to gush over the support of her fans just days after settling her nine-year lawsuit with Dr. Luke.

“I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me,” she captioned a photo of herself onstage, with a fan holding up their hands in a shape of a heart in the crowd. “You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years. I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all.”

See her post here.

Just a week after a New York court issued a key ruling that would have made it harder for Dr. Luke to win the longtime case, Kesha and Dr. Luke settled their bitter legal battle before it was scheduled to go to trial. The producer claimed Kesha defamed him in 2014 when she made the “false and shocking” allegation that he drugged and raped her after a 2005 party.

In a joint press release on social media, the two shared their own statements, with Kesha noting that “only god knows what happened that night.”

“As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” the singer wrote. “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke added in his own statement that he was “absolutely certain that nothing happened” that night in 2005: “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

