Kesha to Explore the Supernatural in Upcoming ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Series

Kesha is bringing her out-of-this-world passion for the supernatural and paranormal to Discovery+.

The “High Road” singer will star in six one-hour episodes of Conjuring Kesha, in which she and her famous friends will explore the nation’s biggest mysteries, haunted locations and supernatural phenomena. Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, GaTa, Jojo Fletcher, Karen Elson and Big Freedia are all set to join Kesha in her journey into the unknown.

“To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” said Kesha in a press statement. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God. But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true? My podcast, ‘Kesha and the Creepies,’ was the jumping-off point into the unknown – and now this show is the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions. Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this.”

The first two episodes air on Friday, July 8, and the four subsequent episodes will air weekly on Fridays through August 5 on Discovery+. Check out the trailer below.