Keri Russell Reflects on ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Days With Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake: ‘They Were Wildly Talented’

Keri Russell stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (Feb. 23) to look back on her time on The All New Mickey Mouse Club.

After revealing that the actress learned how to drive while living in Florida and filming the Disney variety show — which aired from 1989 to 1994 — Clarkson jumped in to clarify that Russell, in fact, starred on the series alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

“That’s a lot of massively talented people all in one place,” the host marveled, to which The Americans star gamely replied, “They were all very talented. Like, Christina and Britney and Ryan Gosling and Justin, all those kids were 12 when I was 17. So I was a little older. I mean, I could drive, I was cool. But they were wildly talented.”

Of course, half a decade after she left The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, Russell went on to land her breakout role as the titular protagonist on Felicity. And just months after the college drama premiered on The WB, Spears released her now-classic debut album …Baby One More Time in January 1999 followed by Aguilera’s self-titled debut the next August.

Meanwhile, Timberlake and fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum JC Chasez formed *NSYNC with their bandmates in 1995 and released their smash debut studio effort two years later, spawning hits such as “I Want U Back,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You.”

Watch Russell reminisce over her Disney days with Clarkson below.