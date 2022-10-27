×
Watch Kenzie Ziegler Talk New Single ‘100 Degrees,’ React to Throwback Video With Sister Maddie & More

Kenzie sat down with Billboard News to discuss her new song and the "fun" of playing around with her look.

Kenzie Ziegler is fresh off the release of her new single “100 Degrees” about a steamy summer romance gone cold in the winter, and the 18-year-old star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the track and finding her sound.

Kenzie

“I actually wrote this song about one of my friend’s breakups, not my personal one,” Kenzie explained of the song. “She got broken up with on Christmas Eve, and it’s just a terrible, terrible story. I just wanted to shed light on how something can ruin everything for you during breakups. It can ruin seasons, it can ruin restaurants you went to. … I wanted to talk about that.

“It’s been really fun stepping out of my comfort zone,” she added of playing around with her look, testing out new hair colors and clothing. “I feel like this is an all-around new era for me. I’ve been so happy, I’m comfortable with my music and I’m trying new things. It’s fun playing dress up all the time.”

Kenzie also shouted out her older sister and fellow Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler. “My sister is my strongest, biggest supporter on this. She always tells me how proud she is of me,” she shared, before reacting on-camera to a video of herself and her sister when they visited Billboard‘s offices as kids.

“I was such a sassy little kid. I was so sassy and dramatic and always thought I was right,” she said with a laugh, before adding, “That is so funny. Maddie looks so young and it’s so weird to see her so young.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Kenzie above.

