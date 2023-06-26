Kenshi Yonezu’s New ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Theme Now Available for Streaming

J-pop hitmaker Kenshi Yonezu released his new single “Tsuki wo Miteita” on Monday (June 26), also unveiling the cover artwork he illustrated himself.

Yonezu wrote the track for the new video game FINAL FANTASY XVI. The song was written in pursuit of music that would resonate specifically within the story of FF16, and is a moving number with deeply layered sound and emotional vocals.

The artwork was designed by the multi-talented 32-year-old himself and depicts a wolf with blue fur staring straight ahead unflinchingly.

Listen below: