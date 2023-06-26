×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kenshi Yonezu’s New ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Theme Now Available for Streaming

The artwork was designed by the multi-talented 32-year-old himself.

Kenshi Yonezu
Kenshi Yonezu Billboard Japan / Illustration by KENSHI YONEZU

J-pop hitmaker Kenshi Yonezu released his new single “Tsuki wo Miteita” on Monday (June 26), also unveiling the cover artwork he illustrated himself.

Yonezu wrote the track for the new video game FINAL FANTASY XVI. The song was written in pursuit of music that would resonate specifically within the story of FF16, and is a moving number with deeply layered sound and emotional vocals.

Related

Kenshi Yonezu

Kenshi Yonezu Unveils the Creative Process of ‘Chainsaw Man’ Theme Song ‘KICK…

The artwork was designed by the multi-talented 32-year-old himself and depicts a wolf with blue fur staring straight ahead unflinchingly.

Listen below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad