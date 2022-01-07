Kenny Dope Launching Apple Music Radio Show Featuring Tracks From His Vast Vinyl Collection

Dance legend Kenny Dope is bringing his revered selector skills to Apple Music Radio.

Starting tomorrow (Jan. 8), the New York icon and Masters At Work co-member will launch his show, Full Spectrum Radio, via Apple Music Hits. As the title implies, the program will feature Dope’s selections across genres including house, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Latin, jazz, disco, funk, soul and more, with the producer pulling from his own vast record collection for each installment.

Full Spectrum Radio will air on Apple Music Hits — which features music from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s — every Saturday night at 7 p.m. PT. The episodes will also be available on-demand as standalone DJ mixes after their initial broadcast. Tomorrow’s debut episode will span the greats of hip-hop, with music from Big Daddy Kane, Brand Nubian, Ice-T, Ice Cube, J Dilla, Mos Def, Nas, Poor Righteous Teachers, Stezo, Uptown and more.

“I’m super excited to tap into my record collection and bring Full Spectrum Radio to Apple Music Hits,” Dope says. “It’s bringing me back to my teenage years of making mixtapes when I was 15 years old working Brooklyn Music Center. My musical palette has grown so much over the past 30 years and I plan to share that with listeners every week. We going to cover the full spectrum of music that has shaped and guided my career.”

Dope has been a pillar of the New York scene since the mid-80s and, as Masters At Work along with Louis Vega, has been nominated for four Grammys.