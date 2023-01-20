Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Fourth ‘Baby’ Tattoo: ‘Kinda Want More’

Kelsea Ballerini has officially added more ink to her body, bringing her grand total to four tattoos — or “little baby tats” in her own words. The country singer hopped online for an “Ask Me Anything” session via her Instagram Stories, and revealed her new body art.

Explore Explore Kelsea Ballerini See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

A fan during the Q&A session asked, “new tattoos?” in the AMA box, to which the “Hole in the Bottle” singer shared a picture of her posing in the mirror in a green bikini, showing off her new body art: a tiny wave.

“I got a little wave on my hip,” she told the inquiring fan. And apparently, the new ink has been a long time coming — “I’ve been wanting it since 2016 and just randomly one day did it. it’s my fourth little baby tat. kinda want more. kinda don’t want my mom to kill me,” she added.

The singer shed light on how she got her first tattoo in a 2021 interview with Shape. “This is a story I’ve never told publicly. The day before my first photo shoot, I panicked because I wanted a tattoo but didn’t have one yet,” she said. “And I was like, What if this single [‘Love Me Like You Mean It’] works and people start to follow me? Then all of a sudden, I get a tattoo. People will be like, ‘She’s going off the deep end.'”

That first tattoo, Ballerini revealed, ended up being the “how sweet the sound” lyric from “Amazing Grace” on her left forearm. “It was just this youthfully innocent way of saying, ‘I’ve got to be who I am from the beginning of this,'” she added. “A lot of artists and public people have a persona that they step into, but I can’t do that. I don’t want any surprises. I just want it all to be out there.”

See Ballerini’s new tattoo below.