Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Rumors She’s Dating ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes … Sort Of

Are Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks‘ Chase Stokes dating? Wouldn’t you like to know. The 29-year-old country pop star has addressed the romance rumors for the very first time in a recent TikTok, but don’t get too excited. Instead of confirming or denying, she simply expressed her dismay over her love life being the subject of attention on popular gossip page DeuxMoi.

In the Monday (Jan. 16) video, Ballerini speaks to her followers while showing them a screenshot of a discussion that took place on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account that same day. The person who anonymously runs DeuxMoi had posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of a direct message they received from a follower, who mentioned both Ballerini and Stokes by name, and speculated on the likelihood of their relationship.

The sender of the message alleged that Ballerini is “too busy” repeatedly asking out a Soho House Nashville employee to actually be in a relationship with Stokes, calling their recent appearance at the college football national championship game in Inglewood, Calif., a few days prior a “PR play.”

“I know, I know. Stop reading, stop looking,” Ballerini says in her TikTok, gesturing to the screenshotted conversation. “But what is happening, guys? What?”

“Let’s not do this, you know?” she added, before blowing a defeated raspberry.

The “Peter Pan” singer then captioned the video, “i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure.”

Fans have been curious about Ballerini and Stokes’ possible romantic link since the two were included in a group photo from the championship that Raising Canes founder Todd Graves shared on social media. Later, Stokes shared a carousel of photos that included a snap of him getting cozy with a blonde woman, whom he tagged as Ballerini, sitting next to him at the game.

See Kelsea Ballerini sort of address the Chase Stokes dating rumors in her new TikTok below: