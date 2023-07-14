Kelly Rowland Says Accidentally Ruining Beyoncé’s Gender Reveal Was the ‘Worst Moment Ever’

We all slip up sometimes, and Kelly Rowland reflects on her most foot-in-mouth moments on a new episode of the Yeah, I F–ked That Up podcast.

When host Billy Mann asked the “Dilemma” singer what the biggest mistake she ever made during an interview was, Rowland revealed that she once accidentally revealed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were expecting a baby girl. She was referring to a 2011 interview with Bang Showbiz, in which she shared that Jay-Z was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible.”

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue [Ivy],” Rowland shared. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

Rowland continued, “It was bad because it was no one’s business.” She added, “I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

Thankfully, there’s no bad blood between Rowland and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, as they’re still friends after all these years and Rowland was recently seen supporting Bey on her Renaissance tour.