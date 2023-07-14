×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelly Rowland Says Accidentally Ruining Beyoncé’s Gender Reveal Was the ‘Worst Moment Ever’

"It was bad because it was no one's business," Rowland said of the 2011 slip-up.

Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles attend Roc Nation Sports, Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions And Canelo Promotions Present Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez At The Mandalay Bay Events Center Live On HBO Pay-Per-View at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 21, 2015 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports

We all slip up sometimes, and Kelly Rowland reflects on her most foot-in-mouth moments on a new episode of the Yeah, I F–ked That Up podcast.

When host Billy Mann asked the “Dilemma” singer what the biggest mistake she ever made during an interview was, Rowland revealed that she once accidentally revealed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were expecting a baby girl. She was referring to a 2011 interview with Bang Showbiz, in which she shared that Jay-Z was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible.”

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue [Ivy],” Rowland shared. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

Related

Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis Earns First No. 1 Song With 'Psychos'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

beyonce

Kelly Rowland

See latest videos, charts and news

Rowland continued, “It was bad because it was no one’s business.” She added, “I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

Thankfully, there’s no bad blood between Rowland and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, as they’re still friends after all these years and Rowland was recently seen supporting Bey on her Renaissance tour.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad