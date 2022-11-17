Kelly Rowland Thanks Fans for Support After Peter Rosenberg’s Beyonce Comparisons: ‘I Know Ya’ll Got My Back’

Kelly Rowland is taking a moment to shout out her fans for always defending her.

During a Wednesday interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning With Laura Stylez and Rosenberg, Rowland was asked by Peter Rosenberg how it felt being compared to Beyoncé while in and out of Destiny’s Child.

“Everyone who gets into the entertainment business gets into it to be the man,” Rosenberg said to Rowland. “It does take an ego check, and you happen to be standing next to the brightest light on planet Earth. You think Big Boi from Outkast has it tough being next to André [3000]? You’re with Beyoncé, and not only did you not fight it, it seems like you really embraced the position that you were in and took it seriously.”

Rowland had the perfect response, telling Rosenberg: “Here’s the thing. Light attracts light. I am light, so I am a beautiful brown shining light, so I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that that’s when it shows you how dim they are of themselves. So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love Bey, I know that she’s a light, but I know that I’m a light too.”

Rosenberg added: “It’s also created such an interesting role for you. You could have rested on your laurels and just been like, ‘Hey, I’m part of this iconic group. My best friend is the biggest star in the world. We kick a–, we’re awesome.'”

“And her best friend-slash-sister is one of the big stars in the world too. People only see things one-sided … we both shine together,” Rowland replied, explaining that there is a place for several Black women at the top of the game. “Now everybody is starting to take the hit of and starting to believe this thing where … ‘Only one woman can do this and they shine the biggest.’ My sister has knocked down doors and made positions for so many women that look like her, that are a deeper shade than her, but specifically for Black women and put Black women in other places we’re grateful for. But also somebody else did that for her, and another group has done that for us. And I do it for other brown girls, so it’s a cycle and a space for all of us to open up doors for each other instead of compare. Don’t be so limited.”

Following the interview, Rosenberg faced several negative comments via social media about his questions to Rowland, with many highlighting the singer’s talents outside of being in a group alongside Beyoncé. Once Rowland caught wind of her fans defending her online, she tweeted on Thursday (Nov. 17), “Have The most amazing day Twitterville!!! Thank you all for your Love & support! I know ya’ll got my back! And that made me do a happy dance this am! Let me see your happy dance!! Here’s mine!”

Rosenberg later tweeted out a personal apology to Rowland for his words on the program. “I messed up. Sorry @KELLYROWLAND … wasn’t remotely my intention but intentions don’t always matter. I will take the L,” he wrote, adding that he will “still [be] playing Nelly and Kelly at my wedding.”

Watch Rowland’s interview on Ebro in the Morning With Laura Stylez and Rosenberg in the video above, and see the tweets regarding the matter below.

Have The most amazing day Twitterville!!! Thank you all for your

Love & support! I know ya’ll got my back! And that made me do a happy dance this am! Let me see your happy dance!! Here’s mine! pic.twitter.com/rQHwTTPwFn — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 17, 2022

I messed up . Sorry @KELLYROWLAND …



wasn't remotely my intention but intentions don't always matter. I will take the L …



still playing Nelly and Kelly at my wedding https://t.co/sIbtXRvcrG — Real Late 2 Soon Come (@Rosenbergradio) November 17, 2022

Kelly called him out to his face & he still didn’t get it. Even, Marsai Martin caught it. Outside of Destiny’s Child, Thee Kelly Rowland is an international superstar, actress, author & businesswoman! She’s been in this industry 25+ years & in 2022 you’re still comparing? 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1n2GjSXwhN — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 16, 2022

The whole asking Kelly Rowland about Beyoncé is absolutely old and I need journalists and hosts to reallly get a grip and start asking Kelly about Kelly! — 𝐑𝐢𝐚𝐧-𝐋𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐬💥 (@ratedRIAN) November 16, 2022

There is SO much that can be discussed with Kelly Rowland without mentioning Beyoncé. It's so tiring at this point. https://t.co/7Z9juSVd05 — KEITHAN (@iamKeithan) November 16, 2022

I want hosts to find another angle when interviewing Kelly Rowland. We’ve witnessed the “second fiddle to Beyoncé” storyline for decades and it’s honestly redundant and highlights a lack of creativity when approaching interviews with someone over 20 years deep into their career https://t.co/qD6g7fpbNF — Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) November 16, 2022

Interviewers ask Kelly about Beyoncé because they will never get the chance to ask Beyoncé about Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/XI9EqxylSP — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) November 17, 2022

And THIS is why I love Kelly Rowland!!!! You better SHINE!!!!! https://t.co/zw5vOBBV4w — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) November 17, 2022