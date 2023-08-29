Kelly Rowland Is ‘Very Proud’ of Blue Ivy Carter’s Work Ethic on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Kelly Rowland couldn’t be happier that Blue Ivy Carter is growing up to be an independent woman, just like her mom. In a recent interview, the Destiny’s Child member gushed over Beyoncé‘s oldest daughter, praising the 11-year-old for the work ethic she’s displayed while assisting her mom on the Renaissance World Tour.

“I’m very proud,” Rowland told E! News. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Blue Ivy first graced the Renaissance Tour stage in May, joining Bey and her fleet of dancers for a round of high-energy choreography in the middle of “My Power.” Ever since, the “Break My Soul” singer’s firstborn — whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, along with 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — has joined the show on and off throughout the tour’s six-month run, which is expected to wrap in early October.

Rowland got to see her former bandmate in action in June, when she caught a Renaissance show in London. While performing “Break My Soul,” Bey gave an extra special shoutout to her longtime friend from the stage.

The “Motivation” singer has been in Blue Ivy’s life since before she was even born; in fact, it was Rowland who accidentally revealed to the world that Bey and Jay were expecting a baby girl back in 2011, a moment she recently reflected on as “the worst [interview] moment ever.”

“It was bad because it was no one’s business,” she recalled in July of spoiling it for the couple. “I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”