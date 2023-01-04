Kelly Osbourne Is ‘Not Ready to Share’ Her Newborn Son After Sharon Osbourne Announced the Birth News

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out a day after her mother, Sharon Osbourne, announced that the 38-year-old has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson.

“I am not ready to share him with the world,” Kelly wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information about my baby.”

Sharon confirmed in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) episode of Britain’s The Talk that she and Ozzy Osbourne are now grandparents to five children. She went on to reveal that the baby is named Sidney — seemingly after his father — and said that Kelly is doing “so great, so great” as a new mom.

“I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said. The 70-year-old Extreme author has yet to respond to Kelly’s Instagram Stories post.

Kelly first announced that she and Wilson were expecting a bundle of joy back in May via an Instagram post, in which she shared ultrasound photos. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned the sweet post.

Kelly and Wilson first met in 1999, when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest. The duo went Instagram official in February, with the “One Word” singer sharing that she is “so deeply in love.”

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote.