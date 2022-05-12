Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson: ‘I Am Ecstatic!’

The Osbourne family is getting an expansion. On Thursday (May 12), Kelly Osbourne announced via Instagram that she is expecting her first child, and she is beyond excited to become a mother in the coming months.
“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned a picture set of her holding her ultrasounds photos. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”
Osbourne is currently in a relationship with Sid Wilson, the turntablist for Slipknot, who commented with a string of heart emojis underneath his girlfriend’s big announcement. The television personality — who has two albums on the Billboard 200 — previously shared a sweet image of her and the heavy metal artist in celebration of Valentine’s Day. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she wrote on Instagram.
The Osbournes star — who is the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne — opened up about wanting to be a mother during her 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. “I feel very behind,” she said at the time. “As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.”
She added, “I would have been no kind of mother at all, because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”
See Osbourne’s pregnancy announcement below.