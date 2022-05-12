Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson: ‘I Am Ecstatic!’

The Osbourne family is getting an expansion. On Thursday (May 12), Kelly Osbourne announced via Instagram that she is expecting her first child, and she is beyond excited to become a mother in the coming months.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned a picture set of her holding her ultrasounds photos. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kelly Osbourne Sid Wilson See latest videos, charts and news

Osbourne is currently in a relationship with Sid Wilson, the turntablist for Slipknot, who commented with a string of heart emojis underneath his girlfriend’s big announcement. The television personality — who has two albums on the Billboard 200 — previously shared a sweet image of her and the heavy metal artist in celebration of Valentine’s Day. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she wrote on Instagram.