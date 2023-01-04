Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson

A new heir has been born into heavy metal royalty. In a Tuesday (Jan. 3) episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne excitedly announced that Kelly Osbourne, her daughter with Ozzy Osbourne, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson.

Though Kelly hasn’t yet posted anything about her new son, Sharon confirmed on Britain’s The Talk that she and Ozzy are now grandparents to five children. The 70-year-old Extreme author also revealed that the baby is named Sidney — seemingly after his father — and said that Kelly is doing “so great, so great” as a new mom.

“I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said, noting that Kelly doesn’t want to release photos of Sidney publicly at the moment.

Kelly first announced that she and Wilson were expecting in a May Instagram post, sharing ultrasound photos and captioning the post, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it,” she added at the time. “I am ecstatic!”

The 32-year-old “Papa Don’t Preach” singer first met Wilson in 1999, when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the traveling hard-rock music festival founded by her parents. It wasn’t until last February, though, that she and Wilson went Instagram official, with Kelly professing on Valentine’s Day that she was “so deeply in love” with the heavy metal DJ.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote at the time, calling Wilson her “best friend” and “soulmate.”

Sharon, meanwhile, also opened up on Tuesday’s The Talk episode about her December health scare, which involved her being rushed to the hospital in Santa Paula, Calif., following a mysterious medical emergency. Nearly three weeks later, Sharon still doesn’t have many answers as to what happened, as she revealed that all she knows is that she passed out while filming a project and remained unconscious for 20 minutes.

“I wish I could [explain], but I can’t,” she said, saying that her doctors had run “every test” on her and still couldn’t determine the cause of the incident. “It was the weirdest thing.”

Watch Sharon talk about her and husband Ozzy’s new grandchild below: