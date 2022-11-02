Kelly Clarkson Delivers Smooth Cover of Z.Z. Hill’s ‘Someone Else Is Steppin‘ In’

Kelly Clarkson once more proved that she can truly sing any genre when she dipped into R&B and soul for her latest Kellyoke cover.

On Wednesday’s (Nov. 2) episode of her popular daytime talk show, the superstar delivered a buttery smooth rendition of Z.Z. Hill’s 1982 hit, “Someone Else Is Steppin’ In.” Dressed in a flirty periwinkle dress, she delivered every high and low note flawlessly, backed by a full horn section and her band.

The song was originally featured on Z.Z. Hill’s 1982 album, The Rhythm & the Blues, released just two years before the singer’s death.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Later in the episode, Selena Gomez stopped by, and dished on what it was like to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short on their popular Hulu comedic drama series, Only Murders in the Building.

In September, the beloved American Idol winner kicked off season four of her Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. In the three seasons that the daytime talk show had been on the air before that, Clarkson has won an impressive five Daytime Emmys. Clarkson won outstanding entertainment talk show host all three seasons her show has been on the air.

Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Check out Kelly Clarkson cover of Z.Z. Hill’s “Someone Else Is Steppin’ In” below.