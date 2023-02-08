Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out to a Whitesnake Classic for Kellyoke Cover

Here Kelly Clarkson goes again on her own (with a little help from her band too, of course).

On the Wednesday (Feb. 8) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum tapped into her rock roots to give Whitesnake‘s 1987 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Here I Go Again” a spin for her opening Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson, wearing a black floral gown, black cardigan and thin velvet choker and accompanied by her band Y’all, the powerhouse vocalist put her spin on the track, belted the song’s lyrics and added vibrato at the most appropriate parts.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson belted.

“Here I Go Again” was released as the third single from Whitesnake’s self-titled seventh studio album. The track — which was originally recorded for and appeared on the band’s 1982 album Saints & Sinners — spent a total of 28 weeks on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 1 in October 1987.

Watch Clarkson cover Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” in the video above.