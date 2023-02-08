×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out to a Whitesnake Classic for Kellyoke Cover

The track is the band's sole Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

Here Kelly Clarkson goes again on her own (with a little help from her band too, of course).

On the Wednesday (Feb. 8) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum tapped into her rock roots to give Whitesnake‘s 1987 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Here I Go Again” a spin for her opening Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson, wearing a black floral gown, black cardigan and thin velvet choker and accompanied by her band Y’all, the powerhouse vocalist put her spin on the track, belted the song’s lyrics and added vibrato at the most appropriate parts.

Related

John Legend

John Legend Talks Stripping His 'LEGEND' Songs 'Down to Their Essence' for New Piano Album

Explore

Explore

Kelly Clarkson

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson belted.

“Here I Go Again” was released as the third single from Whitesnake’s self-titled seventh studio album. The track — which was originally recorded for and appeared on the band’s 1982 album Saints & Sinners — spent a total of 28 weeks on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 1 in October 1987.

Watch Clarkson cover Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” in the video above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad