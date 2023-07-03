×
Watch Kelly Clarkson Find Out About Scandoval & Take a Dig at Her Ex-Husband 

"What kind of depth of a--hole?" Clarkson said of Tom Sandoval.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk

Scandoval was the affair heard around the world — except to Kelly Clarkson, who was shocked to find out that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

“Wait is that the [couple] that they’re not together?” the singer asks Las Culturistas co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers while appearing on their podcast recently. When told what happened between Sandoval and Madix, Clarkson was in complete shock. “With one of the castmates? So it’s, like, on TV?” she exclaimed. “Oh my God, that girl went through that publicly?”

“So, wow, you really are off the grid when you’re off the grid,” Rogers joked to Clarkson, as the affair has been making endless headlines and has been inescapable for pop culture fans over the past few months.

“What kind of depth of a–hole?” Clarkson said of Sandoval, before taking a dig at her own ex-husband Brandon Blackstock when Rogers called Sandoval a narcissist. “I do have experience,” she said of dealing with narcissists. The pop star and daytime talkshow host filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020.

Watch the Scandoval discussion below, and watch the full episode of Las Culturistas here.

