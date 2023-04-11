Kelly Clarkson Takes Van Morrison’s ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ for a Spin in Kellyoke Cover

A Kellyoke first! Kelly Clarkson opened up the Tuesday (April 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her signature karaoke segment and gave one of Van Morrison‘s signature tracks a try for the first time, going with the Northern Irish singer’s top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Brown Eyed Girl.”

Backed by her band Y’all, Clarkson kept her vocal delivery for the track relaxed and joyful and wore a breezy purple floral dress for the occasion.

“Hey, where did we go?/ Days when the rains came/ Down in the hollow/ Playin’ a new game/ Laughin’ and a-runnin’, hey, hey/ Skippin’ and a-jumpin’/ In the misty morning fog with/ Our, our hearts a-thumping and you/ My brown-eyed girl/ And you, my brown-eyed girl,” the American Idol alum effortlessly sings on the track.

“Brown Eyed Girl” serves as Morrison’s solo debut track shortly after his band Them broke up in 1966. The track was released in 1967 and later became Morrison’s first track to debut on the Hot 100 that same year, peaking at No. 10. The track marks the singer’s second-highest-charting song on the Hot 100; Morrison’s “Domino” placed one spot higher on the Hot 100 in 1970.

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover “Brown Eyed Girl” for her latest Kellyoke in the video above.