Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans Not to Throw Things At Her Onstage … Unless It’s Diamonds, Of Course

The star also had a hilariously NSFW response to a fan who declared the singer was her "hall pass."

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson would like to avoid being added to the steadily increasing pool of musicians who are victims of fans throwing objects at them onstage … but she’ll make an exception for one item. (Hint: They’re a girl’s best friend.)

“If you’re gonna throw s–t, throw diamonds,” she told her concert crowd over the July 28-29 weekend, during one of the first of many shows in her newly minted Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Bakkt Theater.

The 41-year-old pop star was seemingly referencing a growing — and dangerous — recent trend in which audience members have been throwing phones, bracelets and other personal belongings at artists as they perform. In July, for instance, Bebe Rexha had to go to the hospital and suffered injuries to her eye after getting hit in the face by a chucked cell phone during a show at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17. Why? Because the perpetrator thought “it would be funny.”

And again, over the weekend, Cardi B — while performing at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beachclub, just down the road from Clarkson — fought fire with fire by throwing her microphone at a fan who’d splashed her with water. Drake, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini have also all suffered blows to their faces and bodies in the past few months, due to people pelting things at them mid-concert. And then there’s Pink, who looked horrified upon being gifted with the ashes of a fan’s dead mother while she was trying to perform at the BST Hyde Park festival.

The diamond-throwing quip wasn’t Clarkson’s only noteworthy joke during her kickoff shows in Vegas over the weekend. In response to a female fan’s declaration that her girlfriend had given her her blessing to hook up with the “Stronger” singer — a couple’s agreement also known as a “hall pass” — Clarkson replied that “unfortunately, I like d–ks.”

See clips of Kelly Clarkson sharing her preferences below:

