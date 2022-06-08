Kelly Clarkson Saves Her ‘Tears’ for ‘Kellyoke’ Cover of The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: Watch

Kelly Clarkson kicked off Wednesday’s episode (June 8) of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her own spin of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears.”

“I saw you dancin’ in a crowded room/ You look so happy when I’m not with you/ Then you saw me, caught you by surprise/ A single teardrop fallin’ from your eye/ Well take me back ’cause I wanna stay/ Save your tears for another/ I realize that it’s much too late/ And you deserve someone better,” Clarkson sang in her rendition of the breakup anthem.

Originally released in August 2020 as a single off The Weeknd’s After Hours, the solo version of the track peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, once Grande jumped on the official remix, the song catapulted to No. 1 and became both artists’ sixth career chart-topper.

Clarkson show was all about BFFs, with the talk show host welcoming besties June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair as well as Nicole Byer and Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata to the studio to chat about their friendships.

Other recent picks by the star have included George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” Ray Charles’ own cover of “Georgia on My Mind,” Ronnie Millsap’s “Smoky Mountain Rain” and Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited.”

Late last month, Clarkson announced that she’s finally channeling her talk show tradition into her first-ever Kellyoke EP. The six-track project is due out Friday (June 9) and includes studio versions of the OG American Idol champ’s covers of Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Linda Ronstadt (“Blue Bayou”), Whitney Houston (“Queen of the Night”) and more.

Watch Clarkson’s take on “Save Your Tears” below.